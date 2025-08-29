Local

Car crash closes northwest Charlotte road, causes power outages

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A northwest Charlotte road is closed after a car crashed into utility poles Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 4:45 a.m. on Chesapeake Drive just off Hoskins Road.

The crash resulted in at least 41 outages in the area. Duke Energy says power should be restored by 8:30 a.m.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

