Car crash closes northwest Charlotte road, causes power outages

CHARLOTTE — A northwest Charlotte road is closed after a car crashed into utility poles Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 4:45 a.m. on Chesapeake Drive just off Hoskins Road.

The crash resulted in at least 41 outages in the area. Duke Energy says power should be restored by 8:30 a.m.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ALERT: Chesapeake Dr. is CLOSED just off Hoskins Rd. due to a crash involving downed utility poles/lines. @DukeEnergy is reporting 41 outages with an 8:30 AM restoration time #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/DukuaZnXnR — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 29, 2025

