‘Not my issue’: Uptown condo owner battles water damage from rooftop restaurant

CHARLOTTE — An Uptown condo owner says the leak in his apartment is coming from his upstairs neighbor and popular rooftop restaurant, Fahrenheit, and thinks they should be the ones to fix it.

Darren Wylie says the view out of his bedroom window is what convinced him to buy his Uptown condo in June.

“I figured this is the prime location. It’s right there near 277, I get on 77 to get down to Rock Hill to see my mom,” Wylie told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson. “This is gonna be a nice spot.”

Wylie says there’s nothing nice about a surprise shower in his primary bedroom.

“I had two plumbing companies come out and each time they would go up to Fahrenheit and say this is a Fahrenheit issue,” Wylie said.

He says he first noticed the issue on his balcony. Then, he discovered some water dripping down near his window. Weeks later, he says he’s filling trash cans with the leakage.

“There’s water damage here. It’s starting to bubble up right there and drip here,” he said. “The main source of the dripping is right here this bucket here, so I just went and got a bigger trashcan to collect all the water.

Wylie said a representative from Fahrenheit came down earlier this month. Soon after, he says the drips stopped for about two weeks, but the ceiling started weeping again over the weekend.

“This is not my issue,” Wylie said. “I shouldn’t have to open a homeowners claim for something that’s not my fault.”

Wylie wants Fahrenheit to cover the repairs.

“I’d like them to recognize that it’s their issue,” he said. “Let’s figure out what we need to do to resolve the issue upstairs, and I can live peaceful.”

Channel 9 reached out to the restaurant and its owner directly. They have yet to respond.

VIDEO: South Charlotte apartment residents endure 95-degree heat amid ongoing A/C failures

South Charlotte apartment residents endure 95-degree heat amid ongoing A/C failures

©2025 Cox Media Group