Novant Health buys three South Carolina hospitals for $2.4 billion

South Carolina — Novant Health announced this week it is making its third, and by far biggest, acquisition of 2023.

Novant has signed an agreement to purchase three South Carolina hospitals, as well as associated physician practices and other related operations, from Tenet Healthcare Corp. for approximately $2.4 billion.

The health system, which is based in Winston-Salem and also has significant operations in the Charlotte and Wilmington regions, will acquire Hilton Head Hospital (Beaufort County), Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville (Jasper County) and East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant (Charleston County).

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

