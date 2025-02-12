Novant Health looks to expand in Ballantyne area

Novant Health is looking to expand its Ballantyne Medical Center campus.

The Winston-Salem-based health-care system filed a petition on Feb. 7 with the city of Charlotte to rezone 40.4 acres at 15435 Johnston Road from hospital use to institutional campus zoning district, conditional.

If approved, the rezoning would allow for as much as 331,000 square feet in additional medical office construction and up to 96 additional patient beds.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH BELOW: First baby born at new Caromont Hospital

First baby born at new Caromont Hospital

©2025 Cox Media Group