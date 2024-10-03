Novant Health plans $300M hospital

Novant Health is building its first hospital campus in South Carolina.

The healthcare system, based in Winston-Salem, expects to spend between $250 million and $300 million to build a full-service hospital in Bluffton, said Jason Bernd, president of Novant Health’s South Carolina region. The decision follows Novant’s $2.4 billion acquisition in February of three South Carolina hospitals and 27 physicians clinics.

The hospital campus will be called Novant Health Bluffton Medical Center. It will initially have 50 beds, with future plans of expanding to 100 beds based on need.

