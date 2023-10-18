Novant radiology manager on leave after Rowan County prostitution sting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A radiology manager at Novant Health is on leave after 15 people were charged in Rowan County prostitution sting.

The charges were the result of a joint operation with the Salisbury Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation ran from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14 and the offenses were all on North Long Street.

Deputies said Jay Hue Streater, 63, was one of 15 men charged with one count of solicitation. It’s a misdemeanor in North Carolina but becomes a felony after one conviction.

On Wednesday, Novant Health confirmed Streater is a radiology manager. He worked there from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.

Novant added that he is on leave at this time and the company is reviewing the situation internally.

No further information was released.

