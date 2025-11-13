Number of students experiencing homelessness surges across Charlotte-area schools

CHARLOTTE — The number of students experiencing homelessness is rising in school districts across our area.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the number of CMS students identified as homeless rose to 5,704 in the last school year.

That’s a 35% increase from the 2021-22 school year.

Union County Schools reported 444 students, which is up almost 28%.

The latest data from Cabarrus County is from the 2023-2024 school year, when it reached a 10-year high of 833 students experiencing homelessness.

So, what’s behind the increase? State leaders said it’s partly due to schools having the tools to better identify them.

They also used COVID funds to increase awareness of homeless students.

