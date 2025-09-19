NY restaurant concept snags prime South End space

CHARLOTTE — This New York restaurant will bring its Eat. Drink. Love. philosophy to South End. Flora is set to open a 5,000-square-foot restaurant at Atherton Mill in winter 2026.

It will be located at 2120 South Blvd., taking the place of The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, which closes Saturday.

Husband-and-wife team David and Rachel Hersh are behind Flora. They expect to invest north of $1 million to transform that space.

The restaurant is also known for its Flower Pot dessert. Served in a flower pot, it features French vanilla ice cream and Tate’s Cookies, caramel and a Nutella mousse before being topped with Oreo crumbs.

“Almost everybody that comes here gets that dessert,” Hersh says.

