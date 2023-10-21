Office property in one of city’s hottest corridors gets fresh look

CHARLOTTE — Exterior renovations on The Offices at Carson Station are complete, bringing an extensive yearlong project to a close.

The Spectrum Cos. and Invesco Real Estate purchased that six-story, 133,107-square-foot building at 1001 Morehead Square Drive for $65.5 million in December 2021, according to previous CBJ reporting. The firms announced plans to remake the property, formerly called Morehead Square, last year and began work there in the third quarter of 2022.

Virginia Luther, Spectrum managing director of Charlotte commercial, said The Offices at Carson Station is located in what is arguably the city’s hottest corridor and it was important to revive the property in a way to make it attractive to tenants for the long term. Work on the facade and hardscape wrapped up just a few weeks ago.

She said the revamp was designed to remove the building’s visual “timestamp” and make it look modern and sophisticated.

