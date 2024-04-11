Officer impersonator tells Rockingham Co. woman her husband was killed in shooting, sheriff says

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — An officer impersonator is on the loose in Rockingham County, according to our news partners at ABC 45 in Winston-Salem.

Sam Page, the Sheriff of Rockingham County, says a person dressed in what appeared to be a law enforcement uniform walked up to a woman’s house and told her her husband had died in a shooting at a Walmart in Madison.

ABC 45 reports that the message the officer impersonator gave the resident was a lie. After getting the message, she called a friend and told the alleged officer that a friend was coming over.

Officials say when he learned another person was coming, he quickly left in an old silver Dodge Charger that had markings similar to those of a highway patrol vehicle.

“Windsome Forest is near U.S. 158 West near the Guilford County line; a person that has mobility can go to different counties; they don’t have to just go to one county,” Page told ABC 45. “So, I want to make sure that what happened yesterday doesn’t happen again anywhere in the Piedmont area or anyone in Rockingham County.”

Page says if you’re not sure who is at your house, close the door, and call 9-1-1, dispatchers will be able to tell you whether or not it’s a real officer.

Officials told ABC 45 that this type of hoax puts both law enforcement and residents at risk. The woman described the officer impersonator as a man in his late 30s or early 40s, about six feet, three inches tall, medium build with light colored hair.

“We’re going to make any effort we can to identify who this person is and bring them to justice,” Page said.

(WATCH BELOW: York County Sheriff seeing increase in law enforcement impersonator scams)

York County Sheriff seeing increase in law enforcement impersonator scams





























































©2024 Cox Media Group