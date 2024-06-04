Officer pleads guilty to killing man while off duty

RANLO, N.C. — An off-duty officer who killed a man in his own home last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to the crime.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between Officer Riley Agypon and Juan Avalo.

Prosecutors say Agypon shouldn’t have been at that house and that he shot a man running away from him.

However, they also say he was stabbed, so self-defense could have been a consideration.

The victim’s family said the officer could have prevented all of this and instead, said he acted like he was above the law.

In November 2022, Agypon was a responding officer to a domestic incident between Avalo and his wife at their home.

Prosecutors say weeks later, Avalo found the officer’s number in his wife’s phone and called him, and the two began arguing.

They say Agypon, who was off duty, went to the house where the two fought. Avalo stabbed the officer and took off, according to records.

They say Agypon fired several shots and one hit Avalo in the head killing him.

Avalo’s mother spoke in court with help from a translator.

“All I’m asking for is justice for what happened to my son,” said Violeta Avalo, victim’s mother.

Agypon looked straight ahead.

“He has taken half of my life and half of my heart,” the mother said. “There had to have been a way to avoid this.”

“He had an opportunity to walk away from all this,” said Nora Carradera, the victim’s mother-in-law.

He took the law into his own hands, she said.

Agypon was originally charged with murder.

She is not happy that he took a plea to voluntary manslaughter and a 5-year sentence, considering that he was a sworn officer when the shooting happened.

“He is here to save life, not take life,” Carradera said.

The district attorney said there is a stipulation in the plea.

Agypon agreed to permanently surrender his law enforcement certification.

