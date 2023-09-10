Officials confirm third rabies case in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Caldwell County have confirmed another case of rabies.

The Cadwell County Animal Care Enforcement sent a bat to be tested by the North Carolina State Laboratory.

The bat was found on Steeltown Road in Lenoir after coming into contact with two dogs.

On Wednesday, the state lab informed Caldwell County that the bat tested positive for rabies; this is the third confirmed case of rabies this year.

Officials say there are many simple ways residents can protect both themselves and their pets from rabies:

Make sure all pets are up to date on their rabies shots

Keep an eye on your pets to prevent accidental exposure

Teach children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know

Avoid attracting wild animals to your home by removing pet food and food scraps at night

A free rabies vaccine clinic will be hosted by the Caldwell County Animal Care and Enforcement on October 21. For non-county residents, the vaccine will cost $10.

