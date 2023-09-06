Officials investigating fire at Bessemer City Middle School

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — An investigation is underway following a fire at Bessemer City Middle School Tuesday night.

Gaston County Communications told Channel 9 that the fire department responded to the scene just before 10 p.m.

After working overnight, the scene was cleared just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Channel 9 has reached out to school leaders to determine if classes will be impacted by this fire. We are waiting to hear back.

