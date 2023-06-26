Officials investigating house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews with the Charlotte Fire Department quickly put out a fire at a home in north Charlotte.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a house on Amber Glen Drive, which is near I-485 at Browne Road.

The fire was under control in just 12 minutes, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

