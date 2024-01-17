Officials investigating possible house fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a possible house fire at a home in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Austin Creek Drive near the Grand Palisades Parkway.

Channel 9 observed several fire crews at the scene.

It is unclear why the fire is under investigation or how much damage was done to the home.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Incense stick causes fire, damages $100K of home in northeast Charlotte

Incense stick causes fire, damages $100K of home in northeast Charlotte













©2024 Cox Media Group