Officials searching for man wanted for armed robbery in York County

CLOVER — York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for an armed robbery in Clover.

Officials said Joshua Brandon Underwood is 39 years old, five foot 11 inches, and 150 pounds.

Police say his last known address was on Knox Road in Clover.

Underwood is wanted for the following crimes committed on Tom Joye Road in Clover on Friday:

Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon

Domestic Violence 1st Degree

Petty Larceny

Anyone who sees Underwood is asked to call 803-628-3056.

