‘It was absolutely nuts’: Man plowed over by deer in local McDonald’s parking lot

LOCUST, N.C. — This is the epitome of “you have to see it to believe it.”
Surveillance video shows the moment a deer came out of nowhere and plowed over a man in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s.
“It was absolutely nuts,” Ken Worthy said.
Worthy shared the video of what happened to him in the middle of the afternoon last Wednesday outside the restaurant in Locust.
“It was just a bit of brown, and then I saw his face, I was down on the ground -- that quick,” he said.
Worthy is a retired detective and has seen some things, but the encounter caught him off guard.
“I mean, just see the flash of him rolling over me and in a straight line, and he was gone,” Worley said.
He was with his wife at McDonald’s for lunch.
“We were walking out with our Cokes,” he said.
They looked both ways for cars in the parking lot. And then it happened.
“He collided with me,” Worthy said. “I was down and then back up.”
He said he was grateful because there could’ve have been a different outcome.
“It wasn’t my wife,” he said. “It wasn’t kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We’re very blessed.”
Worthy said he wasn’t hurt. And he didn’t spill his Diet Coke, either.
“There’s important things in your life and Diet Coke is one of them,” Worthy joked.
