Old Pineville Road closed because of downed power lines

CHARLOTTE — Power lines across a road in southwest Charlotte caused CMPD to set up blockades Sunday morning.

Old Pineville Road at Silverleaf Road was shut down around 3:15 a.m., according to a CMPD alert.

CMPD says there are downed power lines. Channel 9′s photographer on the scene saw police units blocking off the road.

More than 600 residents in the area lost power as a result of the downed power lines, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

Power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m. CMPD has not said whether the road will be open before that time but is asking drivers to take alternate routes.

Duke Energy says the outage was caused by a vehicle crashing into power equipment. The incident was first reported around 2:10 a.m.

This is a developing story; check this article for updates.

