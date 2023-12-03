Olde Mecklenburg Brewery gives away a free beer to participants at Steve’s Coats for Kids event

CHARLOTTE — Meteorologists and other members of the Channel 9 family celebrated 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery on Sunday.

“It’s super important to donate coats, because we have so many people in the community who might not have one, and the weather, even though it’s warm today it might not be tomorrow, so it’s important that we contribute to the cause,” event attendee and donator, Paige Layne said.

New and gently used coats were collected from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brewery’s annual Christmas market.

Everyone who donated a coat got a free beer.

