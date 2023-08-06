One dead after crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a Late July crash in Union County South Carolina.

The crash happened July 27 on Highway 9 near Vaughn Road about four miles south of Jonesville South Carolina.

The victim was attempting to make a left turn and was struck on their driver’s side.

Both the driver and passenger of the truck that was struck were transported to the hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead August 4 due to injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the truck that struck the victim truck has been charged with unlawful passing.

No word on the ID of the victim in the crash in Union County.









©2023 Cox Media Group