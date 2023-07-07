One dead in Florida crash involving Kannapolis family

JACKSONVILLE, F.L. — An eight-year-old girl died in a car crash involving a Kannapolis family on Thursday night.

The family of five was driving on I-95 in Jacksonville when the vehicle collided with the back of a tractor-trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. The eight-year-old girl was killed, and highway patrol says she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Two other children have minor injuries, and two adults were seriously hurt.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt, officials say.

