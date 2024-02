CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized due to a crash in north Charlotte early Friday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash occurred just after 12:45 a.m. on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

