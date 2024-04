CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street near Remount Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed in this case.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

