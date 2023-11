CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a serious crash involving a utility pole in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Shamrock Drive near Eastway Drive.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

