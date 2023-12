CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a crash in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Old Statesville Road near Sunset Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

