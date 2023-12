CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a crash in north Charlotte Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Old Statesville Road near W W.T.Harris Boulevard.

MEIDC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the collision.

