CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte late Wednesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 11:45 p.m. on Placer Maple Lane near Allen A. Brown Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

