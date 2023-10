CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Griers Grove Road near Beatties Ford Road.

MEDIC said one person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Armed suspect shot, killed by officer outside of Uptown, CMPD chief says

