CHARLOTTE — One person has been injured following a stabbing in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Archdale Drive near Nations Ford Road.

MEDIC said one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

