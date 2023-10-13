One injured in crash following multi-county chase, troopers say

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt in a crash following a multi-county chase involving a North Carolina trooper Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 85 near the West Sugar Creek Road exit.
Channel 9 crews observed the trooper’s vehicle crashed into a wall, along with another vehicle.
The chase began in Rowan County before ending in Charlotte, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
MEDIC said one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper, however, was not injured.
Channel 9 has reached out for more details.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
