CHARLOTTE — One person has died after being hit by a car in west Charlotte early Monday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Billy Graham Parkway.

MEDIC said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Deadly collision involving pedestrian shuts down I-485 Inner in Mint Hill

Deadly collision involving pedestrian shuts down I-485 Inner in Mint Hill

















©2024 Cox Media Group