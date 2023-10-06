One killed, another hurt in collision in Chester County, troopers say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Chester County early Friday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 77 near mile marker 52.

Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Durango was traveling south on I-77 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and then overturned.

The driver and a passenger inside the vehicle were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

The driver later died from their injuries, according to troopers.

This collision remains under investigation by highway patrol.

