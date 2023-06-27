One killed in crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 12 p.m. on Fork Hill Road.

Troopers said a 2000 Chevy truck was driving south on Fork Hill Road when it crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Dodge tow truck head-on.

The driver Chevy truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tow truck did not sustain any injuries, according to highway patrol.

Troopers said this crash is under investigation.

