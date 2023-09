CHARLOTTE — One person has died following a stabbing in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on North Church Street near the Skyhouse Apartments.

MEDIC said the person died at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing. Channel 9 has reached out for more details.

