One of Optimist Hall’s original food stalls to close

CHARLOTTE — Velvet Taco’s days at Optimist Hall in Charlotte are numbered.

The Dallas, Texas-based taco concept’s last day in business will be Dec. 17. It has operated as part of the food hall there for four years.

“We are excited to continue our rapid growth in Charlotte with a focus on opening and operating full-sized restaurants,” Clay Dover, Velvet Taco CEO, says.

