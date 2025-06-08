One person dead in northwest Charlotte crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a crash in northwest Charlotte.

Police announced that they are investigating the crash at the intersection of Auten and Oakdale Roads starting around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

MEDIC confirmed that they pronounced one patient to be deceased.

The intersection is closed so that police can conduct an investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

