Local

One person hospitalized after north Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

One person hospitalized after north Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Just north of Uptown on North Tryon Road at Dalton Avenue, two vehicles crashed in what looks to be a head-on collision. Channel 9 tracked the accident from the tower camera and captured the picture below.

One person hospitalized after north Charlotte crash

The incident happened at 8:09 a.m. Part of inbound north Tryon was closed for more than two hours as CMPD cleared the wreck.

At one point, drivers were diverted onto Dalton Avenue and Graham Street.

READ MORE: 1 struck, killed by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

The wreck cleared at 10:30 a.m.

Channel 9 asked what led to the crash and if any charges will be filed.

(WATCH: Car crashes into Dilworth building during multi-vehicle accident)

Car crashes into Dilworth building during multi-vehicle accident

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read