One person hospitalized after north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Just north of Uptown on North Tryon Road at Dalton Avenue, two vehicles crashed in what looks to be a head-on collision. Channel 9 tracked the accident from the tower camera and captured the picture below.

The incident happened at 8:09 a.m. Part of inbound north Tryon was closed for more than two hours as CMPD cleared the wreck.

At one point, drivers were diverted onto Dalton Avenue and Graham Street.

UPDATE: Traffic is being forced onto Dalton Ave. due to this crash IB N. Tryon. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/58sq51NdzC — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) November 14, 2023

The wreck cleared at 10:30 a.m.

Channel 9 asked what led to the crash and if any charges will be filed.

