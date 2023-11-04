One person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and hospitalized in east Charlotte early Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened near the Bojangles Coliseum on the 3000 block of East Independence Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

MEDIC said the person shot was hospitalized under emergency circumstances.

Hours before the shooting, the Charlotte Checkers played a game at the venue.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD to learn what led to the shooting and if a suspect has been identified.

