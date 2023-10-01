One person hospitalized from shooting near PNC Pavilion

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near PNC Pavilion Saturday night, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Pavilion Boulevard, a stretch of road in northeast Charlotte where the outdoor concert venue is located.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries from the gunshot.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn if the shooting happened at the PNC Pavilion or the nearby area, or if the shooting was unrelated to the venue.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

