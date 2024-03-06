One person hurt in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to reports from MEDIC.
The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on the 8900 block of Bow Road.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: MEDIC: 2 hurt, 1 hospitalized after northwest Charlotte shooting
©2024 Cox Media Group