One person killed in west Charlotte shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a woman was killed on Glenwood Drive late Sunday night.

MEDIC confirmed it took a gunshot wound victim to a hospital around 10:30 p.m. with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, CMPD said detectives were investigating a homicide with one victim.

Channel 9 saw several CMPD cruisers outside the Econo Lodge on Glenwood Drive near I-85.

CMPD did not immediately say what prompted the gunfire or if anyone was facing any charges.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.

