One person shot and hospitalized at east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in an east Charlotte home Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. on Kildare Drive, which is located in a neighborhood by The Plaza.

Channel 9′s photographer saw multiple police units outside of the home as late as 9:30 a.m., two hours after the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Channel 9 asked CMPD what led to the shooting and if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

