One person shot, hospitalized in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A shooting in east Charlotte left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Sunday morning, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting happened on Sharon Chase Drive located between the Hickory Grove and Windsor Park neighborhoods.

No further information has been released at this time.

Channel 9 reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to learn what led to the shooting and whether a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com updates.

