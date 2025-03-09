One sent to hospital after stabbing outside Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a stab wound in Uptown on Sunday morning.

One patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and was transported to Novant Presbyterian, MEDIC said.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of E Trade Street around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Area Transit System told Channel 9 that the stabbing did not occur inside the Charlotte Transit Center, but the victim ran inside the CTC for help.

Security contacted MEDIC and that is where the patient was picked up, a CATS spokesperson said.

Channel 9 is reaching out to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

No further information has been released at this time.

