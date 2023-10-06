One seriously hurt in accident in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has serious injuries following an accident in southwest Charlotte Friday morning, according to MEDIC.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Tryon Street near West Arrowood Road.

Channel 9 crews observed an overturned vehicle surrounded by police cars.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor learned that the intersection had a malfunctioning light alert before the accident occurred.

This was an isolated issue that was not caused by an outage, according to Duke Energy.

