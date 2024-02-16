One seriously hurt following crash in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a crash in north Charlotte Thursday night, according to MEDIC.

The collision occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 near the Statesville Avenue exit.

MEDIC said the person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

Channel 9 crews observed an SUV on the shoulder of the interstate, as well as a pickup truck being towed away.

Several lanes were shut down for a while but later reopened.

