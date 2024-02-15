One seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte Wednesday night, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Christenbury Road near Gibbon Road.
MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to this shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: Man killed in shooting at west Charlotte shopping center, CMPD says
©2024 Cox Media Group