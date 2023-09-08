One seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Copperhead Plate Road near Stoney Creek.

MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

