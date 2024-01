CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously injured following a crash in northwest Charlotte early Friday morning.

The collision occurred shortly before midnight near the intersection of Interstate 485 and West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The area was briefly shut down before reopening.

