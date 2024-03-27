One shot in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. near Interstate 77 and Sunset Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details regarding this shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

©2024 Cox Media Group